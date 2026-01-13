Ambernath Municipal Election 2026: BJP and Shinde Sena Workers Clash After Deputy Mayor Election (Watch Video)

The political atmosphere in the Ambernath area of Thane district heated up ahead of the Ambernath Municipal election for the post of Deputy Mayor post. A fierce clash broke out between workers of the BJP and the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, both constituents under the Mahayuti alliance. Workers from both parties came face to face outside an Ambernath municipal office. Videos of the scuffle have gone viral on social media.

While the BJP secured the mayor’s post in Ambernath, equations changed in the deputy mayor election. In this contest, the Shinde Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP joined hands and emerged victorious. NCP leader Sada Mama Patil was elected Deputy Mayor. Following this setback, BJP workers turned aggressive, leading to a confrontation.

In the deputy mayor election, there was a direct contest between two fronts. The BJP-led Ambernath Vikas Aghadi secured 28 votes, while the Mahayuti Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shinde Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, won with 32 votes.

Also Read | Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Elections 2026 Date to Be Announced Today by Election Commission.

Soon after Sada Mama Patil’s election, sloganeering erupted from both sides outside the municipal council. Shinde Sena workers objected to slogans raised against Patil, and the situation quickly escalated into a scuffle. Heated arguments and clashes between party workers outside the municipal gate led to chaos in the area.

The incident has highlighted growing differences within the Mahayuti. While the BJP holds the mayor’s post in Ambernath, the Shinde Sena’s victory in the deputy mayor election has exposed internal rifts between the alliance partners. The episode has fuelled speculation that all is not well within the ruling alliance ahead of the upcoming elections.