Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Elections 2026 Date to Be Announced Today by Election Commission

The schedule for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will be announced on Tuesday, January 13. Elections will be held for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis. The State Election Commission will make the announcement at a press conference scheduled for 4 pm today.

After the Supreme Court's order, elections in Zilla Parishads where reservations are within the 50% limit will be conducted in the first phase. The court has granted a 15-day extension, directing EC that the elections be completed by February 15, 2026. The exact polling dates will be announced at the PC today.

According to reports, once the Election Commission announces the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force in the 12 Zilla Parishads, including Pune and Solapur. Earlier, the apex court had directed the State Election Commission to conduct these elections by January 31, 2026. However, issues related to reservations led the Commission to seek additional time, requesting an extension until February 10.

At present, reservations are within the 50% cap in 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across the state. In the remaining 20 Zilla Parishads and their Panchayat Samitis, reservations exceed the 50% limit, creating uncertainty over the election process. In a hearing held on January 12, the Supreme Court accepted the State Election Commission’s plea and granted a 15-day extension, clearly instructing that the elections must be completed by February 15, 2026.

Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis polls date will be announced today for in Latur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Solapur, Kolhapur, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Since reservations in these bodies are within the prescribed limit, elections will be conducted in the first phase. Polls for the remaining 20 Zilla Parishads and their Panchayat Samitis will be held in the second phase.

Meanwhile, a crucial hearing on OBC reservation and the validity of the Banthia Commission report is scheduled in the Supreme Court on January 21, 2026. The final decision on the 50% reservation cap and reservations for key posts will be taken during this hearing. Until then, all elections and appointments will remain subject to the court’s final verdict.