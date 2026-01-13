Ladki Bahin Yojana Next Instalment: Will Maharashtra Women Receive Rs 3,000 on Makar Sankranti? Here’s What the Election Commission Says

Amid Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections 2026, the State Election Commission has barred the Maharashtra government from depositing of the pending December and January advance instalments of Rs 3,000 under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. The SEC has also prohibited the government from enrolling new Ladki Bahin beneficiaries during the ongoing model code of conduct period.

However, considering that the payment plan was announced earlier, the Commission has allowed the disbursement of Rs 1,500 for December 2025. With civic body polls, including BMC elections scheduled for January 15, the Commission issued these directions to ensure compliance with the model code of conduct.

This came after a complaint filed by Congress General Secretary Adv. Sandesh Kondwilkar, after a social media post by Shiv Sena leader Prakash Mahajan. Earlier, the Mayahuti-led state government had announced plans to pay a combined amount of Rs 3,000 for December 2025 and January 2026, a day before polling. However, due to the model code of conduct, it will be a violation. Therefore, women beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana may receive Rs 1,500 on Makar Sankranti.

The Congress, in its letter to the Election Commission, argued that the move would influence over one crore women voters and could induce them to vote for ruling party candidates on polling day. The party termed it a form of collective government bribery and said it would violate the model code of conduct.