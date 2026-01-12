Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: Ladki Bahin Yojana Aid Sparks Row as SEC Seeks Clarification on Pre-Poll Disbursal

The state government of Maharashtra has decided to credit Mukhymantri - Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana installments for December 2025 and January 2026 to beneficiaries' accounts on January 14, a day before municipal elections in 29 municipalities. The State Election Commission (SEC) seeks a report on the claim of Ladki Bahin aid disbursal ahead of the elections. SEC asked Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal to submit the report on Monday, sources told PTI. The announcement of releasing the assistance of Rs 3,000 covering the instalments of December 2025 and January 2026 would be deposited into the eligible women’s bank accounts on January 14, Makar Sankranti, was made last week by Girish Mahajan. The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a scheme under which eligible women beneficiaries get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500. This 1,500 aid scheme helped the Mahayuti government secure victory in the 2024 assembly elections.

Congress Complains About Aid To The SEC

State Congress leader and advocate Sandesh Kondvilkar complained to the SEC, claiming that the payout was proposed for January 14, a day before municipal elections in Maharashtra. He sought the SEC’s intervention to stop the transfer.

SEC Seeks Clarification On Pay Timing

PTI Sources said the SEC wrote to the state chief secretary on Sunday seeking clarity on the factual position and asking whether the government planned to release two months’ instalments together ahead of the polls, directing that a reply be submitted by 11 am on Monday.

CM Devendra Fadnavis On Ladki Bahin Yojana

As the controversy unfoiled, the Maharashtra CM said that the Ladki Bahin Yojana was a continuous scheme of the state government. It did not fall under the restrictions of the election code of conduct. Speaking about the opposition’s rage over the timing of the disbursement of the financial aid to eligible beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana, Devendra Fadnavis hit back by saying, “When we started the scheme, Congress leaders went to the High Court to stop it, but that petition didn't hold. Now they are saying don't give the money. 'Ladki Bahin' is a continuous ongoing scheme of the state government, and such schemes do not fall under the restrictions of the election code of conduct. No matter what Congress says, the funds will be given to our beloved sisters."

Congress Responds

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal clarified that the party does not oppose the scheme itself but has objected to the disbursal of two months’ assistance just before polling, terming it a blatant violation of the model code of conduct.