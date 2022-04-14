Azaan row: Another Muslim leader of MNS resigns in Kalyan



After MNS chief Raj Thackeray had warned to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if they do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan resignation sessions of Muslim office bearers were witnessed in Pune and other cities.

Another Muslim leader from Kalyan on Thursday resigned from the party after he warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government that it should remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

Recently, two Muslim leaders from Pune resigned from the party citing that the political stand of the party's chief Raj Thackeray has changed.

Raj Thackeray had said, "I am warning now...Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."

Notably, on Sunday morning, MNS played 'Hanuman Chalisa' at high decibels from loudspeakers that are installed at its office in Ghatkopar in Mumbai.