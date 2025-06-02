COVID-19 Death in Thane: 43-Year-Old Patient Dies During Treatment

Thane, Maharashtra (June 1, 2025): A 43-year-old COVID-19 patient from Thane district died while undergoing treatment, a health official said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Vineet Kini, a resident of Khochivade village near Naigaon. Kini was initially admitted to a private hospital in Vasai after experiencing fever and breathing issues. Doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Raheja Hospital in Mahim where he tested positive for COVID-19. He died during treatment at the facility, according to a report by the Free Press Journal.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Bhakti Chaudhary has urged citizens to undergo COVID-19 testing if they notice any symptoms. Thane has reported a total of 108 COVID-19 cases so far. Sixteen patients are currently admitted to hospitals and 32 are receiving treatment at home. Most of the patients have shown mild symptoms.

Due to the rising number of cases in Mumbai and Thane, the Maharashtra government has stepped up its vigilance. COVID-19 wards are being prepared at Thane Civil Hospital.

National COVID-19 Cases Rise

India has recorded 3,961 COVID-19 cases to date. Since Sunday, 203 new cases have been added. Kerala has reported the highest number with 1,435 infections. Maharashtra follows with 506 cases. Gujarat and West Bengal have recorded 338 and 331 cases respectively. Karnataka has logged 253 cases and Tamil Nadu has confirmed 189 positive cases so far.