Dombivali Election Result 2024: BJP Candidate Ravindra Chavan Leads

According to the second round of counting, BJP Candidate Chavan Ravindra Dattatray is leading from the Dombivali Assembly constituency, Shiv Sena UBT's Dipesh Pundlik Mhatre is in second place, and VANBB candidate Soniya Sanjay Ingole took third.

Will the BJP be able to hold on to the seat? In Dombivali constituency, 56.19% of voters turned out. In 2019, a 40.81% voter turnout was reported in this constituency, and BJP's Chavan won from here against Mandar Shrikand Halbe of Raj Thackeray's MNS.

Dombivli is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, located in the Thane district and covering parts of the Kalyan taluka. During the 2019 assembly polls, Dombivli reported to have 3,56,082 eligible voters.