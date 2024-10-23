Dombivli: 15-Year-Old Killed, Another Injured After Being Hit by Tempo

Thane, Maharashtra (October 23, 2024): A 15-year-old boy was killed and another injured Wednesday evening when a tempo hit them at Kaveri Chowk in eastern Dombivli.

The deceased has been identified as Buddhashil Khandare, a resident of Sonar Pada. The injured boy is Vaibhav Shendge and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Manpada police have arrested the tempo driver.

Police are investigating whether the tempo driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.