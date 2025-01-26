Dombivli: 2-Year-Old Boy Saved by Brave Man After Falling from Third Floor of Building, Video Surfaces

Dombivli, Maharashtra (January 26, 2025): A two-year-old boy fell from the third floor of a 13-storey building in Dombivli on Saturday but was saved by the quick thinking of a young man standing below. CCTV footage of the incident is currently going viral on social media.

Real life hero saves toddler falling from 13th floor



A two-year-old child survived a fall from the 13th-floor flat of a high-rise in Thane thanks to the alertness of a man, with a video of the act going viral on social media and drawing widespread praise from netizens pic.twitter.com/iVwLpjLkv7 — Tamreen Sultana (@ta38590) January 26, 2025

The incident occurred in the Devichapada area. Bhavesh Mhatre was chatting with others in the building’s premises when he noticed the child falling from above. Without hesitation, Bhavesh rushed to catch the boy. He held out his hands to break the fall. Although the child fell onto Bhavesh’s feet, he sustained only minor injuries.

The child sustained only minor injuries and was immediately taken to a doctor for treatment. Bhavesh’s quick thinking and bravery have been widely praised.