Kerala: City Police Commissioner Collapses During Governor’s Speech at Republic Day 2025 Parade in Thiruvananthapuram; Video Surfaces

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (January 26, 2025): City Police Commissioner Thomson Jose collapsed during the Republic Day parade at Central Stadium on Friday while standing near Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who was addressing the crowd. A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

The incident occurred as the Governor began his speech after receiving a salute from various armed forces. The commissioner suddenly fell forward and his colleagues rushed to his aid. Accordingnto reports, he was immediately shifted to an ambulance and taken for medical attention. After receiving treatment, Jose returned to the venue and resumed his duties.

The event reportedly continued as planned with no further interruptions. The Republic Day celebrations, including the parade and the Governor's address, were conducted smoothly.