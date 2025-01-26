Mumbai: Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy to Assist Accident Victim in Ghatkopar (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 26, 2025): Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde halted his convoy on Sunday after witnessing a serious bike accident near Ghatkopar following Republic Day celebrations. A video of the incident surfaced online, showing Shinde instructing security personnel and walking towards the injured youth as he was being taken to the vehicle.

Shinde personally assessed the injured youth and made arrangements for his swift transfer to Rajawadi Hospital under police protection. He spoke briefly to the youth before confirming his safe transport to the hospital.

This is not the first time Shinde has stopped his convoy to assist accident victims. Last year, while serving as Chief Minister, he halted his convoy to inquire about an elderly woman who was injured in a rickshaw accident on the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli in July.