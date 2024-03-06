Dombivli Traffic Update: Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Mahashivratri 2024 Celebrations, Check Timings, Diversions and Alternate Routes

Thane, March 6: Thane Police is implementing temporary traffic diversions around the Shri Tirthkshetra Pimpalgaon Mahadev Mandir in Dombivali East to manage the anticipated heavy traffic flow during the upcoming Mahashivratri festival on March 8th and 9th, 2024.

Mahashivratri, one of Hinduism's most important festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, is expected to draw a significant crowd of devotees, with estimates ranging from 70,000 to 80,000 visiting the temple over the two days.



Also Read | Maha Shivratri 2024: Date, Time, Significance, and More Details to Know

To ensure a smooth experience for devotees and manage traffic congestion effectively, the following diversions will be in place:

Entry to Kalyan Shil Road from Dombivali East and West will be closed.

Vehicles will be diverted to Sonarpada Chowk, Royal Wines, Savre Road, E1 Arch Weld Company Road, and Sai Baba Sagav Road.

Entry to Pimpalgaon Chowk from Manpada Road, Dombivali East will be closed.

Vehicles will be diverted to Manpada Chowk, Sai Baba Sagav Road.



Police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, green corridors, oxygen gas vehicles, and other essential service vehicles will be exempt from the traffic restrictions. The traffic restrictions will be in place for the convenience of the devotees and to ensure smooth traffic flow in the area. Devotees are advised to plan their travel accordingly and use alternative routes if possible. The traffic police will be present in the area to assist with traffic management.

