Ghodbunder Road Traffic Update: Thane Police Issues Advisory Due to Service Road Merge Work between Mullanbaug and Patlipada

Thane Traffic Police has issued new restrictions for vehicle entry around the Kasarvadavali subdivision due to ongoing service road merge work by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) between Mullanbaug and Patlipada on the Ghodbunder Road route.

According to Deputy Police Commissioner Pankaj Shirsat, the entry of vehicles from Nilkanth Greens towards Ghodbunder and from Thane to Nilkanth Greens via Mullabaug Bus Depot will be closed at the Mullabaug Bus Depot cut.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, all vehicles travelling from Nilkanth Greens to Ghodbunder are advised to use the alternative route via Happy Valley Circle and Manpada Junction. Similarly, vehicles from Thane headed to Nilkanth Greens via the Mullabaug Bus Depot should also follow the Manpada Junction-Happy Valley Circle route via Hiranandani Estate Circle.

All vehicles travelling from Thane via Mullabag Bus Depot towards Nilkanth Green shall also use Manpada Junction and Hiranandani Estate Circle to reach their desired destination.

The restriction will be imposed from November 4, 2025 and will remain in place until the completion of the service road merge work at Mullabag. Emergency services, including police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, and other essential vehicles, are exempt from these restrictions.