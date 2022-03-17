Heat wave: Kalyan-Dombivli records highest temperature in 5 years; crosses reached 43 degrees C

In many cities of Maharashtra, the temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department has warned of heat wave in Vidarbha today. Nagpur, Wardha, Akola and Amravati districts of Vidarbha are likely to experience heat waves.

The temperature in Kalyan-Dombivli, which has been on the rise for the last 3 days due to scorching heat, reached a new high today. Kalyan recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius while Dombivali recorded a temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius.

In Kalyan-Dombivli, this is the highest temperature recorded since 2017.

According to the meteorological department's heat wave warning has been given to Mumbai, Konkan and Thane districts, the temperature in Kalyan Dombivali is also rising.

