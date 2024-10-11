Kalyan-Dombivli Water Cut: 8-Hour Water Supply Suspension on October 15; Check Details

Water supply to Kalyan-Dombivli city will be suspended on October 15 (Tuesday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to scheduled maintenance and repair work, according to an executive engineer from the mechanical division of the water supply department.

Kalyan and Dombivli cities receive water from the Mohili and Netivali water treatment plants located on the banks of the Ulhas River. On Tuesday, maintenance and repair work on electrical and mechanical equipment at both plants will be carried out by a contractor under the civic body's supervision. As a result, water supply will be suspended in Kalyan city, Manda, Titwala, Vadavali, Ambivli, Shahad, Atali in Kalyan Rural, Milind Nagar, Yogidham, Chikanghar, the Birla College campus, and Murbad Road areas of Kalyan West’s B ward. Water supply to both Dombivli East and West will also be affected during this period.

As a result of the repair work, Kalyan, Kalyan Rural, and Dombivli cities are likely to experience low water pressure on the following day, Wednesday. The water supply department has urged residents to store enough water for the day to avoid inconvenience.

