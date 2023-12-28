Oil Tanker Overturns on Ghodbandar Road, Traffic Halted for 6 Hours

Thane: A tanker carrying oil from Kolhapur to Gujrat overturned in Thane in the Morning, around 6 AM. Raju, the tanker driver was injured in the accident. The incident occurred on the road leading to Ghodbandar from Thane and traffic was closed on the Patlipada Seva road for six hours, informed Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Department.

Injured driver Raju was traveling from Kolhapur's Gokul Shirgoan to Gujrat's Vapi, carrying Re Refine Lubricating Oil worth 27 thousand 829 liters. On Thursday morning, while going through Ghodbandar Road, the tanker overturned on Patlipada bridge, in front of the Hiranandani Park. The accident occurred due to the driver losing control of the wheels, the Disaster Management Department stated. Driver Raju has suffered minor injuries to the head.

After finding out about the incident. Chitalsar Police Station reached the scene with a Hydra Machine, Hydraulic Crane Machine along with members of the Disaster Management Department and the fire brigade. The injured driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The tanker was removed after 6 months with the help of a crane. Disaster management workers and fire brigade cleared the road by spreading soil over the oil spilled area. This disrupted traffic on the main road for a while before going back to normal after noon.

