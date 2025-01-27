Online Job Scam: Thane Man Duped of Rs 54.9 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters

A 33-year-old man from Badlapur, Thane district, was reportedly swindled of Rs 54.9 lakh by cyber fraudsters who promised online job opportunities, police said on Monday. Following the victim's complaint, authorities registered a case under the Information Technology Act on Saturday.

The complainant claimed that a woman, pretending to be a "team leader" at a company, approached him with an offer for online work-from-home jobs that seemed genuine.

The official stated that the man was sent an online game through the Telegram messaging app, where he was promised a significant prize for participating. To continue playing, he was asked to pay a certain amount of money. He said the complainant paid Rs 54.9 lakh between September 2024 and January 2025 but never received any returns.

The Thane city police have cautioned the public to refrain from sharing personal or financial information on unsecured online platforms and to remain vigilant against schemes that promise high returns with little effort.