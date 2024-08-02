Oversized Hoarding Collapses in Kalyan, 3 Vehicles Damaged; MNS Raises Safety Concerns

A dramatic incident unfolded today in Sahajanand Chowk near National Hospital, Kalyan, as a large advertising hoarding collapsed, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Fire brigade and police officers arrived promptly on the scene to manage the situation and ensure public safety. According to reports three vehicles have been damaged and no injuries have been reported yet. However, the incident has stirred controversy as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers have alleged that the hoarding was oversized and improperly secured, which they claim may have contributed to its downfall.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse, including the structural integrity of the hoarding and adherence to safety regulations. On May 13 a similar incident was reported in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area where 17 people were killed and 74 injured after a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump amid a dust storm. . Following the incident, a case was registered at Pant Nagar police station and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai crime branch was appointed to probe the matter.

During the course of investigation, the police arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, its former staffers Janhavi Marathe and Sagar Patil for their alleged involvement in erecting the structure. Structural engineer Manoj Sanghu, who provided the stability certificate, allegedly without detailed inspection, was also arrested. The Director General of Railway Police had then conducted an internal inquiry and submitted a report to the Maharashtra DGP. The report was later handed over to the state government following which a decision to initiate disciplinary proceedings and suspend Khalid was taken.



