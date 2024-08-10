Political Tensions Escalate in Thane as UBT and MNS Workers Clash

Chaos erupted at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane on Saturday evening as workers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) engaged in heated sloganeering against each other. The incident marks a significant escalation in political tensions following recent attacks on both party leaders' convoys.

The confrontation began when MNS workers allegedly hurled coconuts and cow dung at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's convoy as he arrived at Gadkari Rangayatan for the "Bhagwa Saptah" event. This action was reportedly in retaliation for an attack on MNS chief Raj Thackeray's car with betel nuts and tomatoes in Beed the previous day. Earlier, the MNS supremo said his convoy was attacked by Shiv Sena (UBT) office bearers, who are trying to portray themselves as Maratha quota activists. He alleged that Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are using Jarange’s agitation as a shield for doing politics in Marathwada.

UBT workers claim that MNS protesters also threw bangles and damaged some auto-rickshaws during the incident in Thane today. Thane police subsequently detained several MNS workers.

Sushma Andhare, spokesperson for UBT, told LokmatTimes.com, "They (MNS) will get answers in the coming Vidhan Sabha elections. We are not opportunists. We work for years, and people believe in us."

In response, MNS Thane city President Ravindra More told LokmatTimes.com, "Every action will have an equal reaction. UBT workers started this chaos first in Beed. We have just reacted in Thane now." More emphasized that the protest remained outside the auditorium and did not disrupt events inside.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey called the attack on Uddhav Thackeray's convoy "a failure of the state government" and demanded the resignation of the home minister.

As political tensions continue to simmer, both parties have traded accusations of instigating violence and engaging in "dirty politics." The incidents in Beed and Thane have highlighted the growing rivalry between the UBT and MNS factions, with potential implications for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.