Thane: 16-Year-Old Attacks Autorickshaw Driver with Geometry Compass to Foil Kidnapping Bid, Jumps Out of Moving Vehicle

A 16-year-old girl showed presence of mind and foiled her alleged kidnapping attempt by an autorickshaw driver by attacking him with a geometry compass while she was on her way to school in his vehicle at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district.

They said on Saturday that the incident occurred on July 9 around 12 noon. A case in this connection has been registered at the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi. According to the complaint, the girl had boarded the rickshaw to go to her school on Wednesday. An unidentified man was already present in it. When the vehicle reached close to her school, the girl asked the auto driver to stop, but he did not do so and instead moved faster.

The girl was shocked by the driver's sudden move. Despite this, she showed her presence of mind and pulled out a geometry compass from her school bag and attacked the driver with it. She also pushed away the man sitting beside her before jumping out of the moving rickshaw. She managed to reach her school after that.

The girl explained the incident to her parents, after which they approached the police station and lodge a complaint against rickshaw driver and his accomplice. Based on her complaint , the case was filed under kidnapping and attempt to commit offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation launched and search for the culprits is underway.