Thane Air Pollution: AQI Stands at 157 During Lakshmi Puja and Diwali Festivities
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 23, 2025 16:23 IST2025-10-23T16:23:42+5:302025-10-23T16:23:47+5:30
Pollution levels spiked during Lakshmi Puja and Diwali festivities in areas under Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) despite rainfall during ...
Pollution levels spiked during Lakshmi Puja and Diwali festivities in areas under Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) despite rainfall during the period. Citing a TMC report, the official said there was an 11.1% increase in air pollution levels on Lakshmi Puja day compared to pre-Diwali levels, while particulate matter (PM) levels increased to 139 ug/m3.
"The air quality index (AQI) was 141 before Diwali and increased to 157 during the festival period. There was also a 3.2 per cent increase in noise levels during Diwali," he added.
Also Read | Chennai Water Pollution: Thick White Foam Covers Pattinapakkam Beach After Excess Water Released From Chembarambakkam Lake.
"We urge citizens to take conscious efforts to reduce their environmental footprint during festivals. Green fireworks are a step in the right direction," Thane Municipal Corporation chief environmental officer Manisha Pradhan said.Open in app