Thane Air Pollution: TMC Launches New Online Tool to Monitor and Improve City's Air Quality

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) launched a state-of-the-art Air Quality Management System, marking a significant step towards combating air pollution in the city. The online tool, developed under the 'Clean Air Better Health' project of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) aims to provide real-time data and actionable insights for improving air quality.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, who inaugurated the system, emphasized its importance despite Thane's relatively good air quality. "While we benefit from our location near the creek and Sanjay Gandhi National Park, this system will help us maintain and improve our air quality year-round," Rao said.

The new system, jointly developed by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and USAID, follows the city's recent implementation of heat action and urban flood management plans. It is designed to analyze air quality data and suggest both immediate and long-term interventions.

Varghese Paul, Deputy Director of USAID India, highlighted the system's unique approach. "This is the first such system in Maharashtra that provides city-specific solutions for air pollution," Paul told. He added that the tool takes into account the complex relationship between air pollution and climate change.

The TMC plans to make the platform accessible to the public through their official website, allowing citizens to stay informed about local air quality conditions. Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode outlined ongoing efforts to reduce pollution, including compliance with court directives and initiatives like the "Deep Clean Drive" to tackle dust and waste.

Environmental experts view this development as a positive step but caution that its effectiveness will depend on how the data is used to implement concrete actions. The launch event was attended by various municipal officials and representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board.

As Thane joins the ranks of cities adopting technology-driven environmental management, residents await to see how this new system will translate into cleaner air and improved public health in the coming months.