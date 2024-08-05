Thane Autorickshaw Strike: Hartal Called Off As Drivers' Demands Under Discussion

Vinayak Surve, President of Ekta Rickshaw Taxi Chalak Malak Sanghatana, told LokmatTimes.com that the strike of auto-rickshaw drivers has been called off on Monday, August 5. "We have discussed the demands of the rickshaw drivers with MP Mhaske and let us see what solution is being offered. We all should follow rules. I appeal my fellow rickshaw drivers to not create any ruckus by protesting."

A huge crowd of officegoers gathered at the Thane Railway Station early on Monday after a low frequency of autos was seen in the area. As per the information, news of the strike being called off has not reached all drivers, and some of them are carrying out the strike. However, autorickshaw unions are demanding police action against auto drivers continuing the strike.

Thane traffic police have been cracking down on auto-rickshaw drivers who carry excess passengers and drive recklessly in the city. These rickshaw drivers are being fined 1500 rupees.

Many drivers are distressed as half of their daily income is going towards paying these fines. They have started demanding that the fine amount be reduced. If their demand is not met, the drivers warned that they will keep their rickshaws off the roads indefinitely from today. However the strike has been called off after meeting with MP Mhaske