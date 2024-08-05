Thane Blast: Man Loses Legs, Wife and Daughter Injured As Metal Piece Falls on Home After Reactor Explosion in Badlapur MIDC

A man lost both his legs, and his wife and daughter were also injured after a reactor at a company nearby exploded and a metal piece from it fell on their house in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, August 5. The victims were asleep when the metal piece fell on their house, pierced through the roof and fell on them with a high impact.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 am on Monday. There was a blast in the receiver tank of the reactor at the pharmaceutical company located at Kharvai village in the Badlapur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation), chief fire officer of the Kulgaon-Badlapur fire station Bhagwat Sonawane told news agency PTI.

Subsequently, the reactor unit caught fire. After being alerted, local fire personnel rushed to the spot and put out the blaze. A metal piece from the blast site blew 300 to 400 metres away and fell on a house at a chawl (row tenement) in the village, injuring the occupants.

A man staying in the house suffered severe injuries on both his legs, and they had to be later amputated at a local hospital. His daughter, too, suffered leg injuries, and his wife was also hurt. Both of them were treated in a local hospital.

The man was later shifted to the government-run JJ Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai for further treatment, Badlpur East senior police inspector Sukhada R Shitole-Shinde said.