It's going to be carnival of cricket like no other: South Africa's Temba Bavuma on 2023 World Cup

Cape Town [South Africa], June 27 : Temba Bavuma is looking forward to making history as South Africa gears up for the ICC World Cup 2023 and is delighted to lead his team on the challenging assignment.

Defending champions England will take on New Zealand in a much-awaited clash between the 2019 World Cup finalists that opens the tournament in Ahmedabad on October 5, while hosts India will face-off against five-time winners Australia in Chennai on 8 October.

Ten teams feature in what will be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, across 10 venues, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and final.

The 33-year-old captain will be making his Men's Cricket World Cup debut and is delighted to lead his team on the challenging assignment.

"Representing your country in a Cricket World Cup is a dream come true for any player, but to captain your country on cricket's biggest stage is an achievement beyond most players' wildest dreams. This will be my first 50-over Cricket World Cup and I am humbled to be entrusted with the job to lead the group of men we will have come September," Bavuma told ICC.

Bavuma is quietly confident in his team's capacity to peak at the appropriate moment despite the fact that South Africa has yet to win an ICC World Cup.

"The road to success is never linear and we've definitely had our ups and downs on the road to qualification, but the important thing is that we have made it and we are in it to win it. I'm looking forward to the showpiece that the tournament is guaranteed to be and hope to lead South Africa to historical achievements," he said.

Australia in Lucknow, England in Mumbai, and India in Kolkata are a few of their marquee matches. The Proteas are accustomed to playing in Indian conditions, and the captain expresses excitement for the World Cup's enhanced celebratory mood.

"This is going to be an exciting World Cup for everyone involved. With India as hosts, we as players know the kind of fanfare, noise, and festive energy we can expect from fans in and out of the stadiums," he continued.

"It's going to be a carnival of cricket like no other and definitely a World Cup we are looking forward to take part and excelling in," Bavuma concluded.

The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals to be played in Mumbai on 15 November and in Kolkata on 16 November. The semifinals and the final will have reserve days.

