Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Pune, Satara; Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Other Districts Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Monday, August 5, predicting Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas and Light to moderate rain in plains in Pune and Satara. The weather department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas. Light to moderate rainfall in the plains for August 6, while moderate rainfall for August 7.

The districts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places in the Ghat region. Thunderstorms, gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph), and light to moderate rain are likely over the districts of Marathwada. Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain are likely to occur in the districts of Vidarbha in isolated places.

Meanwhile, IMD sounded a yellow alert for Palghar, Than, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nasik, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Washim, expecting thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places.

Temples Inundated In Nashik

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Various temples were inundated under the Godavari river in Nashik, following incessant rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/oHjGYbTvDs — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

Mumbai Weather Update

Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai, is expected to witness another day of moderate rain with the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas. According to the latest weather forecast, Mumbai's residents can brace themselves for showers throughout the day on Monday.

Mumbai High Tide Forecast

High tides are predicted at 12:56 pm today and 12:49 am tomorrow, reaching heights of 4.37 meters and 3.86 meters, respectively. Low tides will occur at 6:35 am and 6:59 pm, measuring 0.82 meters and 1.46 meters.

The average rainfall recorded in the city between August 4 and 5 was relatively light, with the Central, Eastern, and Western suburbs receiving 6 mm, 10 mm, and 10 mm respectively.