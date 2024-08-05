Pune Rains: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Visit Flood-Affected Areas Today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to visit the flood-affected regions of Pune on Monday. During his visit, he will meet with the district administration and various agencies involved in disaster relief efforts, according to sources.

The city has been grappling with continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days. In response to the ongoing downpours in Pune and the release of excess water from the Khadakwasla Dam, the Indian Army undertook relief operations in the Ekta Nagar area on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune on Monday, forecasting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas, and light to moderate rain in the plains." The department also predicted continued heavy rainfall at isolated locations in the ghat areas and light to moderate rainfall in the plains for August 6, with moderate rainfall expected for August 7.

Earlier on July 25, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited flood-affected areas in Ekta Nagar and Vitthal Nagar of Pune city to take stock of the situation. After the visit, Ajit Pawar said, "There was never such an issue of waterlogging or flooding here in these areas but we don't know why it happened this time. The Revnue Department and the Municipal Corporation will come and do the needful."

