Top BJP leaders blow bugle for upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 27 : In order to gain momentum for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will soon be visiting the poll-bound state.

In the coming days, the prominent leaders of the party will have frequent visits to different districts of Rajasthan. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jodhpur on June 28, BJP President JP Nadda to Bharatpur on June 29 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be coming to Udaipur and Jaipur on June 30.

According to Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi, "Union Defence Minister will address a meeting of BJP workers in the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency on June 28. BJP's national president JP Nadda will be on a tour of the Bharatpur district on June 29. During this, he will also inaugurate the party's new office building here and then address a public meeting in the Nadbai assembly constituency."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also reach Udaipur Dabok Airport at around 11 am on June 30 and address a public meeting here at Sawai Sthal Gandhi Ground and then leave for Jaipur at 2:30 pm.

On the completion of 9 years of the Modi government at the Center, such programs are being organized across the country at the Lok Sabha level, considering assembly elections in Rajasthan later this year.

"All prominent leaders associated with the party are now turning towards Rajasthan and accordingly, these programs have been planned," said Joshi.

BJP will try to improve its tally in Mewar, Marwar and Braj regions and the programmes of Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda have been organized in these Congress stronghold regions.

Three stalwarts of BJP will be visiting 80 seats in Mewar, Marwar and Braj from June 28 to 30 to corner the Congress.

Especially in the Braj region, the performance of the BJP was very bad in the last assembly elections. BJP's account was not opened on the assembly seats in 3 out of 4 districts falling in the Bharatpur division. While the BJP candidate won the only seat in the Dholpur district, MLA Shobharani Kushwaha is out of the BJP party due to cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

In such a situation, BJP President JP Nadda will try to strengthen BJP's position here through his Bharatpur tour.

Similarly, the Udaipur division i.e. Mewar region of Rajasthan is very important from BJP point of view.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit here is being considered as important. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a Lok Sabha-level public meeting at Balesar in the Shergarh assembly constituency of Jodhpur through which efforts will be made to strengthen BJP in the Marwar region.

The 2023 Rajasthan legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before December 2023 to elect all 200 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor