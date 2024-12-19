Thane: Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay in Dombivli, Documents Seized

Two Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, were arrested by the Thane Crime Investigation Department's Immoral Human Trafficking Prevention Unit for illegally residing in an elite society in Dombivli. The arrests took place on December 19, 2024, after a raid was conducted at around 11:30 am in Pisavli village. The two individuals had been living in India for the past six months without the necessary passports and visas required for residence.

Senior Police Inspector Chetna Chaudhary had received a tip-off about the duo's illegal stay. During the raid, the authorities discovered various documents, including their Bangladeshi birth certificates, driving licenses, national identity cards, and a bank passbook.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Farmers of Free Electricity for 5 Years, Solar Pumps in 3 Months

They had been residing in a rented room in Pisavli village. A case has been registered against them under the Passport Act and the Indian Penal Code for their illegal stay in the country.