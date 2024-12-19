Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Farmers of Free Electricity for 5 Years, Solar Pumps in 3 Months

During the winter session of the state legislature, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reassured farmers, saying, "We have initiated projects to generate 16,000 megawatts of solar energy in the state. So far, we have implemented 667 megawatts of this energy. Our goal is to have all 16,000 megawatts operational by 2026, and we will not charge farmers for electricity for the next five years." He also mentioned, "Currently, there are 900,000 agricultural pumps in use. We will provide solar pumps to those who request them and connect them within three months. By 2030, 52% of the state's energy will come from renewable sources."

Fadnavis continued discussing support for farmers, stating, "In the past two and a half years, we have received revised administrative approval for 167 projects aimed at expanding irrigation across the state, which will cover 2.561 million hectares of land. We are committed to making Maharashtra drought-free, and initiatives like river-linking, Jalyukta Shivar, and various irrigation schemes are crucial to this goal. Projects such as the Wainganga-Nalganga, Narpada-Girna, Daman Ganga-Vaitrana-Godavari, and Daman Ganga-Ekdare river-linking will enhance development. These river-linking projects are vital for improving farmers' living standards and ensuring sufficient water for crops. The state government has developed a comprehensive water plan for this purpose and is also promoting bamboo cultivation to benefit farmers."

The 'Bamboo Mission' aims to boost bamboo production

by providing 1,200 tissue-cultured bamboo seedlings for 2 hectares to farmers,

along with a ₹175 subsidy per seedling for maintenance...

'बांबू मिशन'मार्फत बांबू उत्पादनाला प्रोत्साहन...

Additionally, Chief Minister Fadnavis reassured the public, stating, "We will fulfill our promises to farmers, youth, senior citizens, and marginalized communities. Ongoing government schemes will continue without interruption." He added, "The financial support for our beloved sisters in the state will be provided after the session concludes." In closing his speech in the assembly, Fadnavis declared, "Maharashtra was number one yesterday, is number one today, and will remain number one in the future. No one can compete with Maharashtra."