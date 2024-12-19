Nagpur Winter Session 2024: CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds to Mahavikas Aghadi’s EVM Doubts

In Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti achieved a landslide victory in the recent assembly elections, which raised eyebrows considering the unexpected result, especially following the Lok Sabha election outcome. The MVA opposition, displeased with the result, accused the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) of manipulating votes. After extensive discussions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis finally addressed the issue. During the Nagpur Winter Session, CM Fadnavis took a dig at the MVA, criticizing them for blaming the EVMs for their loss.

He said, "If the election results favor us, it's seen as the people's mandate, a victory for democracy. But when the results go against us, it is considered a 'murder of democracy,' and allegations of an EVM scam are raised. The Constitution we uphold is being betrayed. This expresses a distrust in the institutions established by our Constitution. The Supreme Court has stated that creating public opinion against autonomous institutions is the real act of sedition, yet we are doing this every day, which is wrong."

Fadnavis emphasized that such accusations were unfounded, recalling that since 2012, EVMs have been accompanied by Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). After voting, the VVPAT displays the candidate voted for, and the paper is placed in a ballot box. Both the EVM and VVPAT results are counted, and only when they match is the result declared. "EVM no longer just stands for Electronic Voting Machine; it means 'Every Vote for Maharashtra,'" he said.

The CM also criticized the opposition's "fake narratives" and dismissed the claim that 74 lakh additional votes had emerged. "Maharashtra has 1 lakh booths. The Election Commission releases statistics by 5 pm, showing 58.22% voting, and the post-5 pm data is announced the next day. This has been the system for a long time. The people have voted for the Mahayuti, and we were elected," he added.

Fadnavis expressed surprise at Sharad Pawar's involvement in the EVM debate, as Congress had previously acknowledged the issue, but it was the first time Pawar had spoken about it. He presented statistics from the Marakdavadi area, showing that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP candidates had received far fewer votes than those of Mahayuti candidates. "Ram Satpute, an ordinary worker in Marakdavadi, worked for five years, completing projects worth 22 crores, and received more votes. There were attempts to threaten people, and there are audio recordings of this. They want to control votes through ballot voting, where votes must go to the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction. This bullying will not be tolerated in a democracy," he stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan, "Ek Hai To Safe Hai" (If united, we are safe), was also highlighted by Fadnavis, emphasizing the unity of society in Maharashtra, which contributed to Mahayuti's massive victory. He reflected on the last five years as a transition period for the state, with unprecedented personal attacks against him and his family. Despite the attacks, he said, the people of Maharashtra showed sympathy for him. "In this election, I worked as Chief Minister without considering caste or religion, and the people saw that. This election result proves it," he concluded.

Fadnavis pointed out that no party in the last 30 years of elections had received 50% of the vote, but Mahayuti achieved that in this election.