Thane Crime: Father and Son Sexually Assault 6-Year-Old Neighbor Girl in Ulhasnagar

A father and his 12-year-old son have been arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in their neighborhood, with police registering multiple serious charges against the accused.

The gruesome crime was discovered when the victim disclosed her traumatic experience to her mother after using the bathroom. Shankar Avtade, Sr. PI, Central Police Station, Ulhasnagar told that they have filed a complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 64, 65(2), 3(5), and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Sections 4, 8, and 12.

The accused, local laborers, allegedly exploited the victim's parents' absence to commit their heinous acts. The incident has triggered community outrage, with residents demanding strict legal action against the perpetrators.