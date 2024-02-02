Thane: Doctors Remove over 10 kg Cyst from Woman that Made her look Pregnant

A 48-year-old postmenopausal woman, Janabai Harad, residing in Khadavli, recently underwent successful surgery at Thane Civil Hospital to remove a massive ovarian cyst weighing 10 kg. The surgery took place on January 29, prompted by the discovery of a potentially cancerous hypo dense mass in her abdominal cavity. Suffering from abdominal pain, breathing difficulties, and eating problems due to the cyst, Janabai is now recovering well under medical observation. Despite the positive outcome, concerns have been raised about the Kalwa government hospital's practice of demanding a significant amount of money from financially challenged patients, exacerbating their suffering. It is noteworthy that Janabai initially sought medical assistance at Kalwa hospital and the Ulhasnagar health center before turning to Thane Civil Hospital.

Janabai, who used to sell vegetables in Khadavli, had been enduring abdominal pain for the last five to six months, alongside pre-existing thyroid and diabetes conditions. Admitted to Thane Civil Hospital on January 20, she underwent a two-hour surgery on January 29 to remove the cyst, which measured 323019 cm and weighed 9.6 kg. The cyst was causing a mass effect on her urinary bladder, and her gall bladder was also contracted. The surgical team faced challenges due to the water-filled mass detected in her uterus during sonography and CT scans, but they successfully addressed the complexities, ensuring a positive outcome for the patient.





When LokmatTimes.com visited the Thane Civil Hospital, Harad who is suffering from the after-effects of the surgery narrated her pain while having her lunch. “For the last 2 days, I was having difficulty in having lunch. The last 6 months were quite difficult for me. I was struggling with health and economic problems. Due to the large cyst, I was not able to sit or stand properly. I was suffering from abdominal pain, indigestion, and difficulty in peeing, told Harad.”

The end of Harad’s menstrual cycle was 2 years ago. She and her husband Gopal don’t have any kids. The couple was constantly worried about the size of the cyst that made her look pregnant. Initially, they went to Kalwa government hospital. “During Diwali, sonography and x-rays were done in Kalwa hospital. The hospital staff told me that my sugar level has blood sugar level had spiked. When I told them about the operation of the cyst, they demanded a lot of money. They neither gave me a proper file nor referred me to another hospital. They neglected my health condition. They just told me to roam here and there due to which my pain kept on increasing, stated Karad.”

Later, Harad was admitted to a government hospital in Ulhasnagar for treatment in the first week of January. She received good treatment there for some days but was referred to Thane Civil Hospital for surgery. Gynecologist Dr. Shreya Shelke told LokmatTimes.com, “After proper medical investigations, surgery. It was like a big tumor. There was a possibility of cancer. Hence we have removed her uterus for safety purposes. The ovarian cyst was also removed and her condition is not stable.”

Dr Kailas Pawar, civil surgeon of Thane Civil Hospital told LokmatTimes.com, “Hormonal changes keep happening in the ovary and water gets accumulated there. The uterus appeared compressed towards the left side by the mass lesion. The size of the cyst of small earlier but in the last 6 months, it increased drastically which was causing her major problems hence surgery was the only option.”

The massive cyst has been sent to a medical laboratory. Karad who is now witnessing salines, and injections daily expressed hope for her recovery and was ready to sell the vegetables again once get gets all right. However, she expressed disappointment over the embarrassment that she faced due to the cyst. “None of my relatives came to visit me at the hospital. It was a serious medical condition. After the cyst was removed, I saw it from my eyes and was shocked. I am feeling light and relaxed now. It was just a phase. God and doctors here have given me strength to come out of it,” asserted Harad.