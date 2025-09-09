Thane Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Biryani Shop In Dombivli’s Palava Area (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the popular KGN Biryani Shop located in the bustling Lodha Palava area, situated on Kalyan Shilphata Road. The incident occurred around 7 am, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and causing panic throughout the neighborhood during the busy office hours. Situated near the Lodha Palava Colony, the area quickly became chaotic, with local residents and passersby raising alarms. The fire’s intensity created a sense of panic as crowds quickly gathered at a safe distance, watching the blaze unfold.

Around 7 AM in Dombivli Lodha Palava, a fire broke out at KGN Biryani shop due to the deep freezer AC, further details awaited.🙏🏼🐯@ashishs36184422@crimescann2023pic.twitter.com/1SM2kwaD1z — Arunsingh thakur (@singhashvin93) September 9, 2025

The Dombivli Fire Department responded swiftly to the emergency call. Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and immediately began dousing the flames using powerful jets of water. Their focused efforts helped prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent businesses. Despite their quick response, it took nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control. Local traffic came to a standstill as fire engines blocked the road, forcing vehicles to be diverted through alternative routes. The ongoing fire-fighting operation also created significant delays, leaving many commuters stranded during the busy morning rush hour.