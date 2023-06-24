Arrest, result of over 5-decade-long political rivalry b/w Pinarayi Vijayan & Sudhakaran?

By Sanu V. George

Thiruvananthapuram, June 24 Arrest of veteran Congress leader and party State president K.Sudhakaran is being seen as nothing but a fall out of a more than five-decade-long political rivalry between him and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The day Kannur Lok Sabha member Sudhakaran took over as the new president of the Congress in the state two years ago, those privy to the development from the start could guess that with Vijayan at the helm of the government, it would be a period of unending clashes.

So far, neither of them has disappointed and the arrest of Sudhakaran, after seven hours of questioning by the Crime Branch police, seems to be the beginning of yet another intense battle.

The arrest was in connection with a cheating case involving now-jailed fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Sensing that Vijayan will play "dirty", Sudhakaran, early this week approached the Kerala High Court with an anticipatory bail plea, which was granted. The court further added that if the Congress leader is arrested, he should be released on a surety bond of Rs 50,000.

As the news of their leader's arrest spread, angry Congress workers took to the streets across the state and burnt Vijayan in effigy.

With the party's national leadership condemning the "desperate" attempt by Vijayan's police to arrest Sudhakaran, more protests are likely across the state on Saturday.

"The government and the party must remember that Congress cannot be intimidated by such blatant attempts to misuse law enforcement agencies to target opposition leaders. We will continue to ask tough questions and keep your corrupt government on its toes on a daily basis.

"Sudhakaran and the party he leads with conviction will only get stronger and come down heavily on you without wasting a moment. Wait for the setbacks that await you in peoples' court.

"Pinarayi stands exposed by copying Modi's autocratic and undemocratic tactics and single-window corruption, he and his party proved that they are not a worthy ally for anyone in the fight against the fascist rule in the country," read the party's reaction from Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor