Thane Ghodbunder Road Traffic Update: Major Diversions Announced From December 12–14 — Check Alternate Routes Here

Commuters using Ghodbunder Road this weekend should prepare for major traffic diversions, as the Thane Traffic Police have announced extensive road maintenance and resurfacing work from December 12 to 14. Several important stretches along the route will undergo repairs, leading to planned closures and route alterations for smooth traffic management. The affected areas include key sections of the Thane–Ghodbunder Highway 84, particularly between Gaimukh Nirakendra, Kajupada, and Fountain Hotel. These works, carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), aim to improve road conditions but are expected to slow traffic movement during the repair period.

According to officials, heavy vehicles travelling towards Ghodbunder Road will face the most restrictions, as they will be stopped at designated junctions depending on their point of origin. The Thane Traffic Police have issued detailed guidelines for vehicles coming from Mumbai, Thane, Mumbra, Kalwa, and Nashik, with clear alternate routes provided to prevent bottlenecks. Light vehicles, meanwhile, will be allowed controlled movement through specific diversions, including a temporary wrong-side passage near Gaimukh Chowki leading towards Fountain Hotel. Essential service vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigades, oxygen suppliers, police units, and green corridor vehicles will be exempt from all restrictions.

The PWD and TMC will jointly conduct DBM and mastic repair work across the damaged stretch between the new and old Octroi Naka and the Nira Centre, extending up to the Fountain Hotel area. DCP Traffic Pankaj Shirsath confirmed that all 6-wheel and 10-wheel trucks coming from Thane will be diverted during the three-day operation to maintain smoother traffic flow. While heavy vehicles will face entry blocks, light vehicles may still experience slower movement due to narrowed lanes and controlled passage around repair zones. Authorities have urged commuters to plan ahead, use alternate roads when possible, and follow on-ground traffic instructions to avoid congestion.

List of road closures and alternate routes:

Heavy vehicles from Mumbai and Thane towards Ghodbunder Road

All heavy vehicles will be stopped at Y Junction and Kapur Bawdi Junction.

Alternate routes:

a) Proceed straight from Y Junction → Kharegaon Toll Plaza → Mankoli → Anjurphata → Nashik Road.

b) Take a right at Kapurbawdi Junction → Kasheli → Ajurphata.

Heavy vehicles from Mumbra and Kalwa towards Ghodbunder Road

All heavy vehicles will be stopped at Kharegaon Toll Plaza.

Alternate route:

Kharegaon Khadi Bridge → Kharegaon Toll Plaza → Mankoli → Anjurphata.

Heavy vehicles from Nashik towards Ghodbunder Road

All heavy vehicles will be stopped at Mankoli Naka.

Alternate route:

Right turn beneath Mankoli Bridge → Ajurphata.

Advisory for light vehicles: