Thane: Illegal Firearm Seized From Car in Ulhasnagar, One Arrested

In a significant crackdown on illegal arms possession, a 31-year-old man was apprehended with a desi pistol and two live rounds inside a car near the Ordnance Factory compound on Kalyan-Ambernath Road in Ulhasnagar-3. Acting on a tip-off during early morning patrol duty, officers from the Central Police Station's crime detection team seized a weapon reportedly worth ₹26,000 and two bullets worth ₹1,000, along with the car valued at ₹2 lakh — bringing the total seizure to ₹2.27 lakh, informed DCP Sachin Gore.

The accused has been identified as Sachin alias Bauji Bahadur Karotiya, a resident of Barrack No. 1132, Imlipada, Forward Line, Ulhasnagar-3. At around 6:40 am on May 23, a patrol team including API Shewale and constables Dattatray Jadhav, Sachin Patil, and Handedeshmukh, acting on confidential intelligence, located the suspect opposite the Ordnance Factory compound.

A search of the suspect revealed the firearm tucked in his waistband. The man was immediately detained and taken to the Central Police Station where an FIR was registered under Section 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, along with Section 37(1)135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The seized items – a country-made pistol, two live rounds, and the car – were valued at ₹2,27,000.

Senior Inspector Shankar Avtade of Central Police Station, Ulhasnagar-3, confirmed the arrest and emphasized that strict action will continue against those possessing illegal weapons.