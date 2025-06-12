Thane: KDMC Commissioner Unveils Major Civic Plans, School Upgrades, Recruitment Drive and More

In a significant push towards civic improvement, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Abhinav Goyal has announced a comprehensive plan covering school upgrades, monsoon emergency preparedness, and a large-scale recruitment drive. The announcement came during a press interaction at the municipal headquarters, where Goyal detailed key measures the civic body is set to implement starting this year.

At the centre of KDMC’s education strategy is the launch of five new semi-English medium municipal schools, scheduled to begin operations in the academic year 2025–26. As part of efforts to improve learning outcomes, each municipal school will be assigned a designated “parent officer” responsible for monitoring quality and school preparedness from day one. Civic officials have also initiated colourful learning walls under the BALA (Building as Learning Aid) model, and committed to timely distribution of textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, bags, shoes, and other materials within the first week of school reopening.

In anticipation of the upcoming monsoon, the corporation has activated 24x7 emergency control rooms at both the central headquarters and all ward offices. Senior officers, including those of deputy commissioner rank, have been assigned night shifts, and dedicated emergency teams have been deployed across all wards. Notably, an NDRF team has already been stationed in KDMC limits to respond to floods and other rain-related emergencies. Officials said community awareness efforts will also be undertaken at the ground level.

On the employment front, the civic body is preparing for recruitment to 490 posts, with all applications to be processed online through a secure system. Commissioner Goyal stressed the importance of transparency in the hiring process and warned job seekers against falling for fake agents or middlemen. All recruitment-related information is now live on the official KDMC website, and a helpline has been made available at 0251-2303060.

In light of public health concerns, Goyal also said the municipal health system is on alert for any potential resurgence of COVID-19. Isolation wards with 10 and 5 beds have been set up at Rukminibai Hospital and Shastrinagar Hospital, respectively. Testing kits for RTPCR and antigen tests are stocked, and citizens have been urged to report symptoms without hesitation.

While the announcements span multiple sectors, residents are now watching closely to see how quickly these promises translate into action on the ground.