Thane Kidnapping Case: 5-Month-Old Baby Abducted, Rescued in 4 Hours; Three Suspects Arrested

A 5-month-old baby boy was snatched from his sleeping mother’s side under Rabodi Bridge in Thane early this morning. The desperate mother, Vanita Pawar, woke up to find her child missing and immediately alerted the authorities. Within four hours, the Thane Nagar police not only tracked down the abducted infant but also arrested three suspects, including a notorious thief with a history of multiple crimes.

The incident occurred between 12:30 AM and 5:00 AM today, near Siddhi Hall in Thane. The victim’s mother reported her baby missing. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. The stolen child was found unharmed during the operation.

The arrested suspects include Javed Ajmat Ali Nhavi (35), Jayashri Yakub Naik (45), and Surekha Rajesh Khandagale (34), all residents of Thane. Javed Ajmat Ali Nhavi has a criminal record, including previous cases of house-breaking, theft, and violations of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The police team, led by PSI Deepak Khedkar, successfully located the baby and apprehended the suspects in a timely manner. Investigations are ongoing under the supervision of PSI Bharat Markad.