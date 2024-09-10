Thane: Man Jumps to Death From Bridge Despite Rescue Attempt in Kalwa Creek; Police Investigation Underway (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident, Vishal Digambar Jagtap, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Thane, jumped from the Old Kalwa Creek Bridge. The 31-year-old man ended up being trapped in mud because of the creek's unusually low water level. Emergency response teams, including police, disaster management personnel, and fire brigade staff, swiftly arrived at the scene to rescue him using a private boat. Despite their efforts, Jagtap was declared dead upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.





Thane: Man Jumps Off Bridge, Dies After Rescue Attempt in Kalwa Creek; Police Probe Underway

The disaster management control room received a call regarding the incident at 9:11 PM, as per the information provided by the Jawaharbaug fire station. Immediately, personnel from the Kalwa police, disaster management department, and fire brigade, along with a fire vehicle, rushed to the scene. Jagtap, who had jumped from the bridge, was found trapped in the muddy creek due to the low tide.

With the combined efforts of fire brigade personnel, the disaster response team, and disaster management staff, Jagtap was successfully extracted from the creek using a private boat. However, despite the prompt rescue, doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.

The Kalwa police are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.