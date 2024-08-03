Thane: Man Murdered Over Room Dispute, Body Found on Mumbai-Nashik Route; Three Held

In a remarkable breakthrough, the Local Crime Branch of Thane Rural Police has successfully solved a murder case, apprehending three suspects within just 36 hours. On July 30, 2024, the body of an unidentified male was found naked near the Washala bridge in the Kamdipada area along the Nashik-Mumbai route. The victim had been killed and disposed of by unknown assailants with the intent to destroy evidence. The case was registered at Kasara Police Station under sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

During the investigation, Local Crime Branch Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kadam, leveraging technical analysis, identified the deceased as Vijay Bhibhishan Jadhav, aged 35, a resident of Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Following this lead, the team detained Manoj Chandrasen Pawar, aged 33, from Asalpha, Ghatkopar, Mumbai, as a prime suspect.

Upon interrogation, Pawar confessed to the murder, revealing that he, along with two accomplices—19-year-old Nurmohammad Gulamhusen Chaudhari and 22-year-old Hritik Sanjay Pandey—strangled Jadhav with a rope due to a dispute over a room that Pawar desired but Jadhav refused to vacate. Pawar stated that he wanted the room where the victim was residing. When Jadhav refused to vacate the room, Pawar, enraged by the refusal, conspired with his two accomplices to commit the crime. The accused then strangled Jadhav to death and, in an attempt to destroy evidence, disposed of the body naked near the Washala bridge. The victim allegedly had severe injuries around his neck and was in a very bad condition.

All three suspects have been arrested. The case is under further investigation by Police Inspector Sunil Bachhav of the Kasara Police Station. The suspects have been granted police custody until August 8, as informed by PI Bachhav to LokmatTimes.com.