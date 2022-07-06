Thane: Man on bike dies after hitting pothole near Ghodbunder Road

A two-wheeler driver has died due to potholes in Thane. This is the first victim of this year's monsoon due to potholes. A two-wheeler driver has died due to potholes on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. He died on the spot as he fell under the rear wheel of a corporation bus coming from behind. While traveling on a bike at Kajupada on Ghodbunder Road, the driver lost his balance and fell on the road. He died on the spot after falling under the rear wheel of the bus. After that, another bike rider fell into a ditch at a short distance from the same place.

Every year, many two-wheeler riders die due to potholes. This year too, the picture is that the same accident has resumed. A two-wheeler driver has died due to potholes in Thane. Therefore, the condition of roads in the police station of Eknath Shinde, who is the Chief Minister, has come to the fore. In Thane, potholes and traffic jams are seen on the Kopari bridge throughout the year. Therefore, the question is being asked when will Chief Minister Thanekar get rid of the bad condition of these roads. Less than a year after the inauguration of the Kopari Bridge, it is in a state of disrepair.



