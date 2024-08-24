Thane Murder: Woman and Lover Kill Husband, Dump Body in Bhiwandi Creek; Boyfriend Arrested, Wife Absconding

A chilling murder case has rocked Thane district’s Bhiwandi , as police discovered the body of a 27-year-old man stuffed in a bag and dumped in Kasheli Creek. The victim's wife and her lover are accused of committing the heinous crime, using a sharp weapon to end the man's life before attempting to dispose of his body. The lover, Anubhav Ramprakash Pandey, has been arrested by the Narpoli police, while the wife is currently on the run.

The deceased has been identified as Balram Mishra, also known as Shekhar Laxman Mishra, a resident of Retibunder Road, Kalher. His 25-year-old wife and her boyfriend, Pandey, 23, from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are the prime suspects in this grisly murder. According to police reports, the couple conspired to kill Mishra around 2:30 AM on August 7, 2024.

Inspector Dnyaneshwar Kadam, leading the investigation, stated that Pandey has been arrested, while Mishra's wife is currently at large. "We have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused wife," Kadam said.

The case, initially reported as a missing person incident, took a sinister turn during the investigation. Authorities have now filed charges under sections 103(1), 238, and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.