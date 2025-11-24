Thane: Worker Dies After Iron Pipe Falls at Bridge Construction Site; Contractor Booked

Thane: Laborer died after and other injured after heavy iron pipe fell on them at bridge construction site. Case of negligence has been registered against the site contractor for allegedly failing to provide basic safety equipment to workers. According to PTI the FIR registered in connection with the tragedy.

The incident occurred near near Gaimukh Chowpatty on the busy Ghodbunder Road on Saturday (Nov 23), when a group of workers was lifting a heavy iron pipe meant for an under-construction bridge, when iron pipe suddenly fell on two workers, One if the worker identified as Sujit Kumar Harilal Prasad died on the spot, while another, Abhishek Harind Prasad Bharti suffered serious injuries.

A complaint filed by labourer Diwakar Kumar Yogender Prasad (25) states that he and five cousins were at the site when an unsecured iron pipe slipped and fell on two workers. The complaint alleges that bridge work contractor Rajesh Kumar Shankar Sah failed to provide essential safety gear.

Police have booked the contractor under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 116(1) (grievous hurt), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 125(b) for negligence.