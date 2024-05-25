Thane Nullah Cleaning at 60% Completion; TMC Targets Critical Spots for Water-logging Prevention

In the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) area, the cleaning of drainage channels, initially delayed, has now achieved an average completion rate of 60%. Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao is optimistic about meeting the May 31 deadline, citing rapid progress. TMC has pinpointed crucial locations susceptible to waterlogging and is actively resolving these concerns ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

Despite the progress made, residents have voiced discontent, asserting that the cleaning of drainage channels should have commenced sooner, and the TMC ought to have demonstrated greater urgency in addressing the issue.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the TMC disaster management cell, highlighted that the Diva and Naupada prabhag samitis have more critical spots prone to waterlogging . He mentioned that preventive measures are being taken, and the preliminary outline of the Thane Flood Risk Control Action Plan has been presented to the Municipal Commissioner.

The critical spots identified in various areas of Thane include:

Diva prabhag samiti: Salvi nagar, Sabe gaon, Prashant nagar, National school/dumping ground, Ekvira chawl main road drainage, Matoshri nagar, Bedekar nagar, Shlok Nagar, Vakratund Nagar, Daighar Kashinath chowk, Riverwood Park, Phadke pada, Rashid compound, and green park.

Naupada prabhag samiti: Vandana Cinema, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, Gadkari Chowk, Deodhar Hospital, Jijamata Market near Talo pali, Pumping station, Chavan Chawl, and Mahapaliva Bhavan.

Uthalsar prabhag samiti: Vrundavan society, Shrirang society, and Pedhya maruti road.

Majiwada-Manpada prabhag samiti: Reliance Fresh near Panchamrut society, D-mart at Anandnagar, and Gaimukh Highway.

Kalwa prabhag samiti: Below the Vitava railway bridge and Shivaji Nagar.

Commissioner's Inspection and Instructions

On Friday, Municipal Commissioner Rao inspected the nullah cleaning work, including the desilting work in the nullah at Mahatma Phule Nagar in Kalwa, Kapurbawdi nullah, Thirani nullah near Anand Industries at Wagle Estate, and the nullah near Supermax Company.

He instructed that the silt removed from the nullahs should be cleared from the roads promptly, and the roads should be completely opened for traffic. Additionally, the contractor carrying out nullah cleaning work in the Mumbra Ward has been given a target to complete the work by June 5.

Rao has also directed the placement of nets over the drains to prevent garbage from being thrown into them, and regular removal of collected garbage, to reduce the effort and expenditure required before the monsoon season.

Residents' Concerns

NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad expressed concern that the nullah cleaning work should have been undertaken much earlier. “ Illegal construction in Shil area will create water-logging and lot of problems will arise. All the nullahs have been dubbed. Natural flows coming from Parsik hills will be stopped. TMC should pay attention to the negative impact of illegal construction on future disasters,” told Awhad to LokmatTimes.com.

A Ghodbunder road resident told, “New road has been made at Vasant Leela, but no drainage holes. The level of the road is the same as the level of the footpath! Are we getting new raised foot paths? If yes, when? Because within a month rains will start and everything will flood up here. Vasant Leela Society will get flooded this monsoon if this issue is not fixed by TMC.”

As the monsoon season approaches, Thane is working to address potential waterlogging issues, but residents have highlighted the need for more timely and comprehensive measures to prevent monsoon-related problems.