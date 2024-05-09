Thane Police Detain Gang for Swindling People with Fake Promises of Offering Foreign Currency at Discounted Price

The Anti-Extortion Squad of Thane City Police has successfully busted a notorious gang involved in currency fraud, leading to the arrest of five individuals. The gang, comprised of four men and one woman, preyed on unsuspecting victims across Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Mumbai, promising foreign currency dollars at steep discounts from market rates. However, their scheme involved handing over counterfeit notes in exchange for legitimate currency before fleeing with the victims' money.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Extortion Squad orchestrated a sting operation, resulting in the apprehension of the gang members at Mahalaxmi Mandir on Saket Road in Rabodi, Thane West.vThe arrested individuals were identified as Hassan Musa Sheikh (29), Wahawali Amirali Khan (26), Haider Nayan Sheikh (32), Majidualli Tahir Husein (39), and Farjana alias Kajli Amirualla Sheikh (39). Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare commended the swift and effective action of the Anti-Extortion Squad, expressing gratitude for their dedication in cracking down on criminal elements. He assured the public that law enforcement will continue to vigorously pursue and prosecute such fraudulent activities.

Cases have been registered at Deonagar Police Station in Mumbai and at Manpada Police Station in Thane City under IPC Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention to commit a criminal act). During the search operation, police recovered cash and mobile phones valued at a total of Rs. 1,86,200/- from the accused. The investigation remains ongoing, with the arrested individuals cooperating and providing confessions as the interrogation proceeds.