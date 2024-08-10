Thane: Residents Launch 'Justice for Ghodbunder Road' Campaign to Address Traffic Congestion and Poor Road Conditions

Frustrated by ongoing traffic congestion and deteriorating road conditions, Thane residents have launched a campaign titled "Justice for Ghodbunder Road," starting August 8. This grassroots initiative began with an online petition and has since evolved into a widespread social media effort. The campaign seeks to compel local authorities to tackle the persistent infrastructure problems affecting this key thoroughfare in the city.

Girish Patil, a member of Justice for Ghodbunder Road, stated, "We're actively engaging concerned citizens through multiple channels. Our WhatsApp group is expanding daily, and we're leveraging major social media platforms to extend our reach. If we don't receive written assurances from the traffic and municipal authorities to expedite their efforts in resolving the traffic issues, we will organize demonstrations on the ground."

Central to the campaign is a memorandum highlighting three primary concerns:

1.Addressing and reducing traffic congestion

2.Improving and maintaining road infrastructure

3.Implementing effective traffic management measures

To amplify their message, supporters are being urged to:

1.Share the campaign video on various social media platforms

2.Comment on Ghodbunder Road's traffic and mismanagement issues

3.Upload personal pictures or videos demonstrating the problems

4.Use hashtags #JusticeForGhodbunderRoad and #ThaneGBroadJustice

5.Tag relevant authorities in their posts

Residents have been vocal about their frustrations. Devesh Joshi, a longtime Thane resident expressed deep disappointment: "The CM is from Thane and still this city is in shambles. Ghodbunder Road is dug up for almost the whole year. One heavy spell of rain and potholes the size of craters on the moon occur on the Ghodbunder Road. Flyover and metro work on the Ghodbunder Road at Bhayandarpada is causing traffic jams everyday." Another resident told, “Traffic backlog beyond Waghbil is a daily affair. Frequent truck- break down take place. No one seems to care about Gaimukh New Road. It was constructed recently and washed away in just 1 month.”

The outcry from residents has been overwhelming:

"Daily commute on Ghodbunder Road is a nightmare – endless traffic, barricades, and potholes that turn roads into obstacles. 45 mins to cross the toll from Brahmand? It's time to hold corporators and MLAs accountable," said one frustrated commuter.

Another resident shared a personal experience: "My parents missed a train from Borivali although they left from Lodha Splendora 2.5 hours before."

"With construction, metro work, and utility work all happening at the same time, commuting to anywhere has become a daily struggle," added another local.

The safety concerns are mounting as well. "Entire Ghodbunder Road is in extremely poor condition, whether it is main carriageway or service road. Even the way potholes are filled up, they create an even more uneven surface, which makes it so very risky for two & three-wheelers. Trucks are using service roads and blocking that as well. We can't even drop our kids to school on time. Bikers are dying because of potholes," a worried parent stated.

TMC's July Directive to Tackle Ghodbunder Road Traffic Woes

In response to the growing outcry and deteriorating road conditions, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao had issued directives in July for all concerned authorities to complete road repairs across the city on a war footing. He emphasized that all potholes caused by the rains especially on Ghodbunder road must be swiftly repaired using mastic to ensure a uniform road surface, without leaving any bumps. He also inspected the road from Majiwada Junction to Nagla Bandar alongside Ghodbunder, where Commissioner Rao pointed out that potholes were contributing to traffic congestion and must be addressed quickly. The repair works had also started, as informed by TMC and traffic officials.

“Despite the directives, the situation on the ground has not improved. Therefore, if we don’t receive any assurances, we will protest against all the authorities involved,” stated the Ghodbunder Road residents.

