Thane: Social Worker Sarita Khanchandani Jumps to Death From Upper Floor of Building in Ulhasnagar

Social worker Sarita Khanchandani, known for raising awareness on environmental and noise pollution through the Hirali Foundation, died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of Roma Building in Ulhasnagar on Thursday at around 11:30 am. However, there is ongoing debate as to whether her death was suicide or if there is suspicion of foul play.

The incident occurred a day after a case was registered against Khanchandani at Vitthalwadi Police Station for allegedly assaulting a tenant. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore confirmed that following a complaint by her acquaintance Jaya, with whom Khanchandani had a dispute over vacating a rented room, an assault case was filed against her on Wednesday.

On Thursday, after a heated altercation regarding vacating the room, Khanchandani jumped from the seventh floor of Roma Building, which also houses her office. She was severely injured in the fall and later succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at a hospital in Dombivli.

Attempts to contact her relatives and close ones have so far been unsuccessful. Khanchandani was a prominent figure in city pollution activism, petitioning police to take action against pollution and drawing attention to environmental issues affecting the Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers. Her associate, Jaya, also worked with the Hirali Foundation, but their relationship had soured recently due to the disputed tenancy.

The exact reason for Khanchandani’s presence at Roma Building at the time, and whether there was any foul play involved in her death, are under investigation. Her sudden passing has shocked many in the social and environmental activism circles, with calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.