Patna School Suicide Case: Protestors Pelt Stones at Police During Protest After Death of Class 5 Student Zoya Parveen

Zoya Parveen, a class five student, allegedly committed suicide in the school bathroom after morning prayers. According to the school staff and police, she allegedly poured kerosene on herself and set herself on fire by latching the toilet door from inside. The incident occurred at the Kanya Madhya Vidyalaya government school situated in Amla Tola under the Gardanibagh police station in Bihar's Patna.

The 13-year-old victim was the daughter of Shamsher and a resident of Chitkohra. The family alleged foul play and said that someone from school poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. Her death triggered protests as locals blocked roads and pelted stones at police personnel, injuring an officer, after which police used lathis to charge the desperate crowd.

The police also filed cases against several protestors for disturbing the harmony. Patna Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Secretariat, Anu Kumari, said, "These people who are miscreants, a proper F.I.R. will be done on this. Arrest will also be ensured on this. And now, all the mobs are being removed. Some people have been taken for questioning by us."

According to the police's initial investigation, the incident took place at around 10 am, shortly after morning assembly in school. Some girls went to the washroom and noticed smoke coming out of it, alerting the staff. With the help of the local police, the bathroom door was forcefully opened, and it was found that Zoya was burning in the fire.

Zoya was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) but succumbed to her injuries. She had suffered burns over 90% of her body. Later, family members and students staged a protest at the school, and some vandalised the school premises. Protesters blocked the road near Chitkohra bridge and set tyres ablaze.