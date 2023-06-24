Anti-incumbency has set in Tamil Nadu, claims G.K. Vasan

Chennai, June 24 Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan on Saturday said anti-incumbency has set in for the DMK government in Tamil Nadu within a short period of time after it came to power in 2021.

At an event in Madurai, the former Union Minister, whose party is part of the BJP-led NDA, alleged that corruption has taken new dimensions in the state, while the hike in power charges for domestic and MSME consumers has created major discomfort for the people of the state.

The "unruly" behaviour of DMK leaders and cadres have led to discontent against the DMK among the public, he added.

Vasan, who is the son of veteran state Congress leader, late G.K. Moopanar, also claimed that the BJP will easily win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as party-led Central government has brought a silent revolution in infrastructure building and robust growth in the manufacturing sector.

